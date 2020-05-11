Image Source : TWITTER/@AROGYAANDHRA Coronavirus in Andhra: 38 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 575. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2018 after 38 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 998 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 45 have died, the state health department said on Monday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 9 out of the 38 fresh cases reported in the state. Besides, Visakhapatnam contributed 3 new cases. According to the medical bulletin, 1,81,144 samples were tested so far.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added five new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday, taking the total to 387. Krishna district reported three cases as its count rose to 342. Chittoor district in the red zone in Andhra, reported nine fresh cases. Seven other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Check district-wise tally

India coronavirus cases toll has crossed 67,000-mark taking positive patients tally to 67,152 including 2,206 deaths while 20,917 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. The country is under the third phase of lockdown that will remain in place till May 17 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus as much as possible.

Earlier, the government said that lockdown 3.0 should be more taken as exit 2.0 as the latest phase of lockdown was provided with several relaxations like opening of standalone shops, non-essential shops, liquor stores, starting of industrial activities with maximum precautions and social distancing norms.

