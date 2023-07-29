Indigenously-made missile corvette INS Khanjar scheduled for 3-day visit to Sri Lanka's Trincomalee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI INS Khanjar to visit Sri Lanka's Trincomalee today

The indigenously-made missile corvette Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Khanjar' is scheduled for a three-day visit to Trincomalee in Sri Lanka from July 29 onwards, according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Friday.

In a statement, the Indian High Commission said that the Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander NVS Phani Kumar will be calling on the Commander of the Eastern Naval Area and various professional interactions will be conducted on VBSS, Gunnery and Missile Operations.

A reception has also been planned to be hosted onboard for senior officials from the military and civil administration. After its departure, a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Sri Lanka Navy Ship has also been planned on July 31 off Trincomalee.

The ship will be open for a public visit at the Trincomalee Port, including a visit by school children. It will also carry out a yoga session, beach cleaning and a special school in Trincomalee.

"The visit of the Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, a Khukri-Class Corvette, is also significant in view of the potential for cooperation between India and Sri Lanka for augmenting capabilities of Sri Lanka Navy for efficiently addressing shared challenges for maritime security in the region," read the statement.

INS Khanjar rescued 36 stranded fishermen from Bay of Bengal

Earlier, the INS Khanjar successfully rescued 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal, 130 nautical miles off the coast of Tamil Nadu, on Friday. The fishermen had been in trouble for more than two days due to bad weather, a lack of fuel, food, and supplies, and an engine failure.

A government-owned research vessel was traveling between Goa and Karwar when it ran into technical difficulties, leaving its 36 passengers—28 crew members and 8 scientists—stranded. The Indian Coast Guard team acted quickly to bring the stranded individuals to safety and rescue them.

During the Naval Force Day 2022 celebrations. The INS Khanjar, a Guided Missile Corvette, settled on a port call to Kolkata on November 27–20. On November 18–19, the ship graciously opened its doors to visitors at Kidderpore Docks, SMPT, as part of this significant occasion.

