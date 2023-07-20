Good news! Indian Railways to introduce new permanent trains for lower income groups

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several trains on a platform

The Railway Board is considering introducing general-category, non-air-conditioned trains to serve low-income groups like migrant workers and laborers nationwide. Senior Railway officials stated on Wednesday (July 19) that special trains are operated for low-income groups during festivals and the summer; however, it has been proposed to make such arrangements a permanent fixture due to concerns about passenger train overcrowding.

The latest development comes after a review of distinguished states with countless low-pay travelers confronting long waitlist ticket periods.

According to railway officials, these new trains are probably going to begin running in January 2024 and will be of non-air-conditioned LHB coaches. These trains are probably going to have just sleeper and general class service.

Earlier, during the COVID emergency, the Rail routes had run transient exceptional trains for laborers to get back to their local spots.

As per the Railway Board, the new unique trains are anticipated in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, the majority of skilled-unskilled workers, artisans, laborers, and others from these states seek employment in metropolitan areas and large cities.

"Trains will be run for these individuals, in which just sleeper-general class mentors will be locked in, according to the news agency PTI.

"The migrant special trains will have between 22 and 26 coaches, at the most. An official stated, "These will be run permanently throughout the year instead of seasonally."

They will likewise be included in the regular timetable, empowering travelers to reserve a seat ahead of time.

In another turn of events, authorities expressed that to prepare Indian Rail lines future, just two types of coaches will be kept in assistance at last - LHB coaches and the others with Vande Bharat coaches.

At present, there are 28 types of coaches in assistance. "This will diminish the maintenance cost. Additionally, it will cost less to travel," an official stated.

