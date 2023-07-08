Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25 pc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Railways

Indian Railways on Saturday announced that it will slash fares of AC chair cars, and executive classes by up to 25 per cent. The Vande Bharat passengers will also be benefited due to the step taken.

Other charges will be levied separately

Ministry of Railways on Saturday introduced discount schemes in AC Chair Cars and Executive Classes of all trains having AC Sitting Accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome Coaches. The element of discount shall be up to a maximum of 25 per cent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charges, Super fast surcharge, GST, etc., as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy, as per a tweet from ANI.

The train having classes with occupancy less than 50% (either end to end or in some specified legs/sections depending upon the sections where discount is to be provided) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration. The fares of the competitive modes of transport shall be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount.

The discount can be given for the first leg of the journey and/or last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end-to-end journey, provided occupancy is less than 50% in that leg/section/end-to-end, as the case may be. The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has unveiled a special train that would be run on Heritage routes across the country.

He inspected a train at the M G R Central Railway Station modified as a steam loco train and informed that more such trains would be introduced on heritage routes.

