Railways cancels several trains amid continuous rain; Check list

Trains cancelled: The Northern Railways on Friday temporarily cancelled some trains while some others were diverted and short-terminated due to water-logging on several of its routes.

The cancelled trains include Ambala-Amb Andaura-Ambala Special JCO, Firozpur-Jalandhar Cantt-Firozpur Special JCO and Jalandhar Cantt-Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Cantt Special JCO.

These trains were scheduled to depart from their respective stations on Saturday.

List of diverted trains

Several trains were diverted due to waterlogging, including Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur Express, Dehradun-Amritsar Express and Dehradun-Saharanpur Express. While some trains which were scheduled to depart on July 16 and July 17 have also been cancelled, diverted or short-terminated.

Northern Railways General Manager Shobhan Choudhary said elaborated on the diversion and short-termination of trains.

“It rained heavily on July 8-9, due to which many places in the plains were waterlogged and many railway tracks were submerged. So as a precautionary measure, we had to stop the train service,” he said.

Heavy rains have been lashing the northern parts of the country since the beginning of July. Over 145 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents so far. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Uttarakhand on Friday, while an orange alert has been issued for July 15-17.

List of trains cancelled

04543 Kalka-Shimla cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

72451 Kalka-Shimla cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52451 Kalka-Shimla cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52453 Kalka-Shimla cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52459 Kalka-Shimla cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52455 Kalka-Shimla cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52456 Kalka-Shimla cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

72452 Shimla-Kalka cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

04544 Shimla-Kalka cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52460 Shimla-Kalka cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52452 Shimla-Kalka cancelled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

Trains cancelled today

04351 Delhi-Hisar

04368/67 Hisar-Rewari-Hisar

04352 Hisar-Delhi will remain cancelled on 18.07.2023.

