Four new Vande Bharat trains may be launched soon. Check expected routes

Vande Bharat trains: Four new Vande Bharat Express trains are likely to be launched by the end of this month. The new services may be launched on routes including -- Delhi to Chandigarh, Chennai to Tirunelveli, Gwalior to Bhopal, and Lucknow to Prayagraj.

Last week, PM Modi launched two new Vande Bharat trains between Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati).

At an event, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

While the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.

Railway Minister inspects production of state-of-the-art Vande Bharat trains

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last week visited the Integral Coach Factory and inspected the manufacturing of Vande Bharat trains at the facility in Chennai.

On a brief visit to the city, Vaishnaw, accompanied by senior officials of the ICF, took stock of the production of the latest new-generation high-speed trains and went around the sprawling campus.

"Inspected Vande Bharat train production at ICF, Chennai," he said and shared images of his visit to the factory in a social media post.

The Minister interacted with the officials and staff at the ICF including its General Manager B G Mallya.

Later, briefing reporters, Vaishnaw said he inspected about 25 safety and technical improvement features that have been implemented in the next set of Vande Bharat Express currently under production at the factory.

