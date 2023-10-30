Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Indian Army conducts test firing of Prachand attack helicopter: Watch video

Indian Army conducts test firing of Prachand attack helicopter: Watch video

Prachand Attack Helicopter is an Indian multi-role light attack helicopter designed and manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Project LCH.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 30, 2023 19:16 IST
Prachand Attack Helicopter
Image Source : INDIAN ARMY Prachand Attack Helicopter

Indian Army on Monday released the first visual of Prachand attack helicopter. The visual showed the high-tech helicopter firing rockets in Misamari, Assam.

 
The first visuals of Army attack helicopter Prachand firing rockets were released by the authority on the microblogging site X. The firing was reviewed by DG Army Aviation.

"The inaugural firing of 70mm rocket and 20mm turret guns of Light Combat Helicopter #LCH Prachand, was successfully executed, both by day & night. Lt Gen AK Suri, DG Army Aviation witnessed the firing from the leading helicopter of the three attack helicopter formation for real-time validation of the Armament capability of an LCH Squadron," posted on X by the Army's official handle.

Also read: Israel: German tourist Shani Louk, whose body was paraded naked by Hamas, confirmed dead

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News