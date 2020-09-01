India-US trade deal package near ready, can be finalised at any time: Piyush Goyal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks on India-US trade deal.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal sharing light on the India-US trade deal on Tuesday said the package is near ready and can be finalised at any time. Speaking on the crucial matter, Goyal said that the whole package is near ready and can be finalised at any time when the local political situation in the US permits them to. India believes that it has to be a win-win situation for both India and US.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal continued speaking on the India-US trade deal and added, "I spoke with Ambassador Lighthizer (US Trade Representative). We agree that we can look at doing it before elections also or soon after. I'm open to signing up tomorrow." Goyal was speaking on US-India trade deal at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit.

"It is in the interest of India and US to deepen our strategic partnership with this trade deal. It will open the doors to starting a dialogue on a larger bilateral engagement and I do hope we can move to the next stage of larger engagement for a free trade agreement."

