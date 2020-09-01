India foils third attempt by China to transgress into Indian side of LAC

Image Source : AP Indian Army once again foils attempt by Chinese troops to intrude in the Indian side of LAC.

India-China border tension: In a significant development, Indian security forces once again today (Tuesday, Sep 1) foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the general area of Chumar.

Seeing the vehicles from the Indian side along with troops, the Chinese vehicle convoy returned back towards their bases. Indian security forces are on high alert all along the LAC to prevent any incursion by the Chinese in any sector.

Around 7 to 8 heavy vehicles of the Chinese army set off towards the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control from their Chepuzi camp. In reaction, the Indian security forces also made precautionary deployments to prevent any intrusion.

