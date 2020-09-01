India again prevents China's provocative action to unilateral alter status quo

Image Source : AP MEA says China once again tried to change the status quo on August 31 but India was able to prevent its unilateral action.

India China border tension: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday informed that India was able to prevent unilaterally attempts by China to alter the status quo once again after a similar incident had taken place on the intervening night of August 29-30 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In a statement, the MEA said, "on August 31, even as ground commanders of two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo."

We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions, the MEA said.

MEA further added, "India and China have been closely engaged through diplomatic and military channels over the past three months to resolve the situation along the India-China border."

"The Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue," the External Affairs ministry said in a statement.

