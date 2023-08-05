India TV Poll Results: Will the I.N.D.I.A bloc break after the Delhi Service Bill is passed?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and others at a press conference after the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru.

India TV Poll Results: Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 3) passed Delhi Services Bill to replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government amid a walkout by opposition parties. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A and DANICS officers in the National Capital Territory government.

In order to know what the public wants, India TV took public opinion on this issue through a poll. We had asked the public in our poll that 'Will the I.N.D.I.A. bloc break after the Delhi Service Bill is passed?'. For this, we had given three options- yes, no, and cannot say.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll Results

Will I.N.D.I.A. bloc break after Delhi Service Bill is passed?

A total of 8,551 people had taken the poll. Most of the people in this poll said that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will break after this bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, only some people believed that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will not break if Delhi Service Bill is passed in RS. And there were very few people who were undecided.

Talking about the figures, a total of 8,551 people took part in this polling. Most of them, i.e. 75 per cent, believed that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will break after Delhi Service Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha. At the same time, 20 per cent of people believed that I.N.D.I.A. bloc will not break if this bill is passed in RS. At the same time, there were 5 per cent people who answered 'cannot say anything'.

Latest India News