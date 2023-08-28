India TV Poll: Is it fair to have controversy over naming of Chandrayaan-3's landing point? Check results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rollout of rover of ISROs Chandrayaan-3 from the lander to the lunar surface, as observed by Lander Camera

India TV Poll Results: Chandrayaan-3 landing spot on the Moon will be named as 'Shiv Shakti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the ISRO scientists. "There is a scientific tradition of naming the location of a touchdown. India has decided to name the lunar region where our Chandrayaan-3 landed. The place where Vikram lander descended will be known as Shiv Shakti point," the Prime Minister said.

"In Shiv, there is resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalayas to Kanyakumari", PM Modi said while addressing Team ISRO at the space agency's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

A day after the Prime Minister named the touchdown point of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 as ‘Shivshakti’, ISRO chief S Somanath said that there is nothing wrong with it.

In a poll conducted by India TV to gauge peoples' opinion on the naming of Chandrayaan-3 landing point on Moon, we asked the general public -- Is it fair to have a controversy over the naming of Chandrayaan-3's landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV poll results

Responding to India TV's poll, 82 per cent of the respondents said 'No', it's not fair to have a controversy over the naming of Chandrayaan-3 landing point, 16 per cent of them said 'Yes', while 2 per cent of the respondents didn't have any opinion.

A total of 9,599 respondents voted on the India TV poll.

Latest India News