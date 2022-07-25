India TV marks No. 1 position in style with gala celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV celebrates success: Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan with team

New Delhi: India TV has been on the top of the nation’s news rating charts (BARC: 15+, HSM, 6-24 hrs) continuously for the last six weeks and it was time for all its staff to celebrate the occasion at a glittering party hosted by Chairman & Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan at the Taj Palace in New Delhi on Saturday (July 23).

The success of India TV has been possible due to its fast-paced consistency and credibility in reporting events as they happen in India and across the globe. This team effort between news reporters, anchors, producers, camerapersons and assignment staff has been well supplemented by inputs from graphics designers, researchers, video editors and programmers, lending panache to the overall telecast, as it appears on television in drawing rooms across India.

Rajat Sharma has been leading the well-synchronised efforts from the front, with his two flagship shows, Aap Ki Adalat on weekends and Aaj Ki Baat at prime time on weekdays. Aap Ki Adalat, an iconic courtroom-style interview program, has been India’s longest-running TV show, since its inception in 1995. Prime ministers, statesmen, political leaders, film stars, singers, and godmen have been grilled in Aap Ki Adalat for the last 27 years. Aaj Ki Baat, at prime time every night, analyzes the day’s events, and is watched by politicians, judges and other top personalities.

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman & Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan at the Taj Palace

Image Source : INDIA TV Chairman & Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Managing Director Ritu Dhawan with team



“In work and in life there are going to be times you’ll believe in something that’s unpopular, and you’re going to be called on to defend that choice. Too many times, people look and turn around to see what others think first and then make their choice based on that. At India TV, we have never been afraid of speaking our mind and have never sought legitimacy from any vested interest. If there is something which can benefit our viewers and people at large, we go for it. That’s our primary benchmark”, said Rajat Sharma, while addressing his staff.



“Keep following your instincts with courage and conviction. Obstacles are meant to be conquered and risks are meant to be taken. There are no shortcuts. India TV’s glorious journey is a shining example of this spirit”, said Ritu Dhawan at the party. At India TV, the credo has been ‘Shor Kam, Khabrein Zyaada’ (less noise, more news), and the channel’s No.1 position is no surprise. In fact, India TV has been a pioneer and trendsetter in the news TV industry for the last 18 years.



India TV has state-of-the-art digital connectivity and its Broadcast centre is spread over a campus of more than 1,28,000 sq. ft in Sector 85, Noida. Rajat Sharma, one of the pioneers of TV journalism in India, has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India for his contribution to the field of literature and education.

