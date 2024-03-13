India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Will implementation of CAA impact upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV - CNX Opinion Poll | Will CAA impact?

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The long-awaited Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was finally implemented in the country on Monday. The move by the Centre came just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The law allows persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to seek citizenship in India. After the CAA notification was issued, various political parties have lashed out at the Modi government and alleged it was a political move ahead before the general elections. Amid this, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to predict whether CAA implementation will impact the forthcoming polls?

Will CAA impact Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Will CAA impact Lok Sabha elections?

72 per cent of the respondents are of the view that the implementation of the CAA will increase polarisation, only two per cent said that Muslims will understand PM Modi, 20 per cent feel that it won't have any impact, while six per cent didn't have any opinion.

Will BJP benefit from CAA implementation?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | Will CAA impact?

According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, 62 per cent respondents believe that the move will benefit the BJP in the elections, while 24 per cent said that it will negatively impact the party while 14 per cent didn't have any opinion.

Do Muslim voters worry about implementation of the CAA?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | Will Muslim voters worry with CAA implementation?

According to the survey, 65 per cent of the Muslim respondents expressed that yes, they do worry, while only 2 per cent said they don't while 33 per cent didn't have any opinion.

Possible reasons why Muslim may worry due to CAA according to Hindu voters?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV - CNX Opinion Poll | Possible reason why Muslim voters may worry after CAA implementation?

According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, 35 per cent of the Hindu responds said that a negative campaign by the Opposition could be reason why Muslim voters may worry over CAA implementation.

21 per cent feel that inciting speeches by the Maulanas a reason why Muslim may worry for CAA.

32 per cent Hindu voters doubt the intention of the government behind CAA while 12 per cent didn't have any opinion.

How CAA implementation will impact some Lok Sabha seats in Bengal?

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | How CAA will impact Lok Sabha seats in Bengal? Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | How CAA will impact Lok Sabha seats in Bengal?

ALSO READ | CAA implemented in India: Myths and realities linked with Citizenship Amendment Act