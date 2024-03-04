Monday, March 04, 2024
     
BJP may win 3 seats in Kerala in big shock, Congress-led UDF leads with 11: India TV-CNX Poll

In a political major shift in Kerala, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted at least three seats for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which eventually would be the first time for the saffron party to open its account.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2024 18:59 IST
Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Narendra Modi

New Delhi: As the country set to hold the Lok Sabha elections in the next few months, a recent survey conducted by India TV and CNX, predicted the Congress-led United Democratic Front (Kerala) is likely to maintain its lead in the upcoming polls. However, in a major shift, it predicted at least three seats for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which eventually would be the first time for the saffron party to open its account.

According to the IndiaTV-CNX Opinion poll, UDF may dominate in 11 seats, while the LDF may secure an upper hand in the remaining segments. 

Notably, in the last election, the UDF almost had a clean sweep, winning 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. 

Here are key takeaways from the IndiaTV-CNX Opinion poll for Kerala:

  1. Congress is leading in the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.
  2. Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is leading in the Malappuram constituency in Kerala.
  3. BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
  4. LDF is leading in the Thrissur constituency in Kerala.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

