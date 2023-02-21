Follow us on Image Source : CREDITS: AADITYA THACKRAY TWITTER India’s first e-AC double decker bus finally hits Mumbai streets; check details

Commuters in Mumbai Tuesday flocked to the bus stop early in the day to commute via India’s first electric double-decker bus. The electric-powered AC double-decker received an overwhelming response as the bus finally hit the Mumbai streets starting today and reportedly. The bus started commuting between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the National Centre of Performing arts (NCPA). This electric mode of transport will allow commuters to avail cheaper, eco-friendly travel in comparison to conventional transportation.

The electric double-decker bus seats 73 people. According to the BEST officials, it is equipped with CCTV cameras and automatic doors and can be charged in 80 minutes. The transportation company currently has 45 electric AC buses of various sizes, and 100 more wet-lease buses will be added to its fleet in stages this year.

Timings, Routes and Ticket Pricing

Today, the buses began running along the A-115 route at 8:45 a.m.

The first and last buses from CSMT depart at 8.45 a.m. and 4 p.m., and at 12.20 p.m. and 7.40 p.m., respectively.

The first bus leaves NCPA at 9.02 a.m. and returns at 4.20 p.m., while the last bus departs at 12.40 p.m. and returns at 8 p.m.

Weekend "Heritage Tours" will be conducted on the AC double-decker electric bus. This will be more expensive than a regular travel ticket.

The A-115 route costs Rs 6 for a 5-kilometre journey. The upper deck of the Heritage Tour costs Rs 150, while the lower deck costs Rs 75.

Other bus routes that will receive four to five additional buses include CSMT to the Gateway of India, Kurla to BKC, and Bandra East.

Passengers on the bus will be charged Rs 6 for the first five kilometres.

A 17% discount on two tickets for the same day as an incentive would be available on the Chalo app.

The tickets will all be digitalized and will not be available for purchase on the bus like other services. Users must purchase a Chalo Smart Card or download the Chalo App.

FAQs:

Q1: India’s first electric double-decker AC bus was started in which city?

India’s first electric double-decker AC bus has been launched in Mumbai.

Q2: India’s first electric double-decker AC bus seats, how many people?

The electric double-decker bus seats 73 people.

Latest India News