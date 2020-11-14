With 44,684 new coronavirus cases and 520 deaths, India's caseload nears 88-lakh mark

With 44,684 new coronavirus infections and 520 fatalities, India's COVID-19 tally neared the 88-lakh mark on Saturday. The total caseload in the country has moved up to 87,73,479, data published by the Union Health Ministry showed at 8 am today. As many as 1,29,188 people have died of the highly-infectious disease so far. The active cases stand at 4,80,719 while 81,63,572 have recovered from the contagion, as per the latest data.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.
A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:
|o.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|153
|11
|4304
|22
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20262
|595
|824189
|2178
|6847
|10
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1392
|48
|14319
|105
|47
|4
|Assam
|4389
|410
|204721
|642
|958
|1
|5
|Bihar
|5637
|126
|218313
|719
|1174
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|1009
|7
|14381
|84
|246
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19221
|840
|187522
|2370
|2545
|18
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|1
|3259
|4
|2
|9
|Delhi
|44329
|1213
|423078
|6498
|7423
|91
|10
|Goa
|1715
|13
|43388
|167
|658
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|12389
|68
|169936
|1078
|3791
|6
|12
|Haryana
|19413
|546
|174380
|2115
|2006
|27
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6739
|574
|21846
|239
|423
|12
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5645
|67
|94375
|551
|1574
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|3291
|377
|101569
|661
|921
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|28045
|2717
|818392
|3443
|11491
|17
|17
|Kerala
|77508
|423
|434730
|6201
|1822
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|989
|18
|6213
|62
|89
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8876
|204
|170093
|833
|3076
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|85045
|538
|1609607
|4543
|45809
|127
|21
|Manipur
|3068
|47
|18144
|255
|213
|6
|22
|Meghalaya
|1028
|17
|9455
|87
|98
|23
|Mizoram
|573
|5
|2792
|53
|3
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|727
|62
|8859
|83
|52
|2
|25
|Odisha
|10264
|498
|295245
|1504
|1495
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|1073
|2
|34571
|70
|608
|1
|27
|Punjab
|5771
|335
|130406
|388
|4428
|16
|28
|Rajasthan
|17657
|305
|201770
|1827
|2044
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|293
|29
|4036
|17
|86
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17748
|647
|725258
|2572
|11454
|14
|31
|Telengana
|16404
|645
|238908
|1736
|1401
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1143
|24
|30414
|100
|362
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4307
|151
|62302
|312
|1097
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23095
|146
|477180
|2005
|7327
|25
|35
|West Bengal
|31501
|684
|385617
|4468
|7557
|51
|Total#
|480719
|3828
|8163572
|47992
|129188
|520