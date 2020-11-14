Saturday, November 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. With 44,684 new coronavirus cases and 520 deaths, India's caseload nears 88-lakh mark

With 44,684 new coronavirus cases and 520 deaths, India's caseload nears 88-lakh mark

With 44,684 new coronavirus infections and 520 fatalities, India's COVID-19 tally neared the 88-lakh mark on Saturday. The total caseload in the country has moved up to 87,73,479, data published by the Union Health Ministry showed at 8 am today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2020 10:21 IST
India new coronavirus cases, new coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths today, coronavirus recoveries
Image Source : PTI

44,684 new infections, 520 fatalities push India's COVID-19 caseload near 88-lakh mark

With 44,684 new coronavirus infections and 520 fatalities, India's COVID-19 tally neared the 88-lakh mark on Saturday. The total caseload in the country has moved up to 87,73,479, data published by the Union Health Ministry showed at 8 am today. As many as 1,29,188 people have died of the highly-infectious disease so far. The active cases stand at 4,80,719 while 81,63,572 have recovered from the contagion, as per the latest data.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

o. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 153 11  4304 22  61  
2 Andhra Pradesh 20262 595  824189 2178  6847 10 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1392 48  14319 105  47  
4 Assam 4389 410  204721 642  958
5 Bihar 5637 126  218313 719  1174
6 Chandigarh 1009 14381 84  246
7 Chhattisgarh 19221 840  187522 2370  2545 18 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3259 2  
9 Delhi 44329 1213  423078 6498  7423 91 
10 Goa 1715 13  43388 167  658
11 Gujarat 12389 68  169936 1078  3791
12 Haryana 19413 546  174380 2115  2006 27 
13 Himachal Pradesh 6739 574  21846 239  423 12 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5645 67  94375 551  1574
15 Jharkhand 3291 377  101569 661  921
16 Karnataka 28045 2717  818392 3443  11491 17 
17 Kerala 77508 423  434730 6201  1822 26 
18 Ladakh 989 18  6213 62  89  
19 Madhya Pradesh 8876 204  170093 833  3076 11 
20 Maharashtra 85045 538  1609607 4543  45809 127 
21 Manipur 3068 47  18144 255  213
22 Meghalaya 1028 17  9455 87  98  
23 Mizoram 573 2792 53  3
24 Nagaland 727 62  8859 83  52
25 Odisha 10264 498  295245 1504  1495 12 
26 Puducherry 1073 34571 70  608
27 Punjab 5771 335  130406 388  4428 16 
28 Rajasthan 17657 305  201770 1827  2044 12 
29 Sikkim 293 29  4036 17  86
30 Tamil Nadu 17748 647  725258 2572  11454 14 
31 Telengana 16404 645  238908 1736  1401
32 Tripura 1143 24  30414 100  362
33 Uttarakhand 4307 151  62302 312  1097
34 Uttar Pradesh 23095 146  477180 2005  7327 25 
35 West Bengal 31501 684  385617 4468  7557 51 
Total# 480719 3828  8163572 47992  129188 520 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News