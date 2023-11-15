Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
India monitoring movement of Chinese warships participating in naval exercise with Pakistan: Sources

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2023 14:42 IST
The Indian Navy is currently monitoring the movement of Chinese warships and submarine that are participating in a naval exercise with neighbouring Pakistan, according to government sources.

The sources informed that the Navy has been monitoring the Chinese platforms from the moment they entered the Indian Ocean region through the Malacca strait. This comes as China deployed a number of platforms, including frontline warships and a submarine, for the Sea Guardian exercise with Pakistan.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.

