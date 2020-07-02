Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
India becomes 4th country to cross 600,000 COVID-19 cases

India has become the fourth country after the USA, Brazil and Russia to cross 6 lakh COVID-19 cases. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 604,641. The number has seen a rise of 19,148 cases in the last 24 hours. The deaths in the country due to coronavirus have notched up to 17,834.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2020 9:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

As per latest figures, 359,860 people in India have recovered after contracting coronavirus while the number of active cases is 226,947.

This puts India's current recovery rate at 59.5 per cent. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50 50 0 100
Andhra Pradesh 8071 6988 193 15252
Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195
Assam 2719 5851 12 8582
Bihar 2233 7946 70 10249
Chandigarh 73 367 6 446
Chhattisgarh 623 2303 14 2940
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 86 0 215
Delhi 27007 59992 2803 89802
Goa 713 670 4 1387
Gujarat 7335 24030 1867 33232
Haryana 4202 10499 240 14941
Himachal Pradesh 355 614 10 979
Jammu and Kashmir 2734 4856 105 7695
Jharkhand 575 1931 15 2521
Karnataka 8198 8063 253 16514
Kerala 2130 2439 24 4593
Ladakh 295 694 1 990
Madhya Pradesh 2625 10655 581 13861
Maharashtra 79091 93154 8053 180298
Manipur 681 579 0 1260
Meghalaya 9 42 1 52
Mizoram 37 123 0 160
Nagaland 291 168 0 459
Odisha 1938 5353 25 7316
Puducherry 430 272 12 714
Punjab 1652 3867 149 5668
Rajasthan 3317 14574 421 18312
Sikkim 48 53 0 101
Tamil Nadu 39859 52926 1264 94049
Telangana 9008 8082 267 17357
Tripura 302 1093 1 1396
Uttarakhand 589 2317 41 2947
Uttar Pradesh 6709 16629 718 24056
West Bengal 5959 12528 683 19170
Cases being reassigned to states 6832     6832
Total# 226947 359860 17834 604641

 

