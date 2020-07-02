India becomes 4th country to cross 600,000 COVID-19 cases

India has become the fourth country after the USA, Brazil and Russia to cross 6 lakh COVID-19 cases. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 604,641. The number has seen a rise of 19,148 cases in the last 24 hours. The deaths in the country due to coronavirus have notched up to 17,834.
As per latest figures, 359,860 people in India have recovered after contracting coronavirus while the number of active cases is 226,947.
This puts India's current recovery rate at 59.5 per cent.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|50
|50
|0
|100
|Andhra Pradesh
|8071
|6988
|193
|15252
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|66
|1
|195
|Assam
|2719
|5851
|12
|8582
|Bihar
|2233
|7946
|70
|10249
|Chandigarh
|73
|367
|6
|446
|Chhattisgarh
|623
|2303
|14
|2940
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|129
|86
|0
|215
|Delhi
|27007
|59992
|2803
|89802
|Goa
|713
|670
|4
|1387
|Gujarat
|7335
|24030
|1867
|33232
|Haryana
|4202
|10499
|240
|14941
|Himachal Pradesh
|355
|614
|10
|979
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2734
|4856
|105
|7695
|Jharkhand
|575
|1931
|15
|2521
|Karnataka
|8198
|8063
|253
|16514
|Kerala
|2130
|2439
|24
|4593
|Ladakh
|295
|694
|1
|990
|Madhya Pradesh
|2625
|10655
|581
|13861
|Maharashtra
|79091
|93154
|8053
|180298
|Manipur
|681
|579
|0
|1260
|Meghalaya
|9
|42
|1
|52
|Mizoram
|37
|123
|0
|160
|Nagaland
|291
|168
|0
|459
|Odisha
|1938
|5353
|25
|7316
|Puducherry
|430
|272
|12
|714
|Punjab
|1652
|3867
|149
|5668
|Rajasthan
|3317
|14574
|421
|18312
|Sikkim
|48
|53
|0
|101
|Tamil Nadu
|39859
|52926
|1264
|94049
|Telangana
|9008
|8082
|267
|17357
|Tripura
|302
|1093
|1
|1396
|Uttarakhand
|589
|2317
|41
|2947
|Uttar Pradesh
|6709
|16629
|718
|24056
|West Bengal
|5959
|12528
|683
|19170
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6832
|6832
|Total#
|226947
|359860
|17834
|604641