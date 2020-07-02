Image Source : PTI India becomes 4th country to cross 600,000 COVID-19 cases

India has become the fourth country after the USA, Brazil and Russia to cross 6 lakh COVID-19 cases. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 604,641. The number has seen a rise of 19,148 cases in the last 24 hours. The deaths in the country due to coronavirus have notched up to 17,834.

As per latest figures, 359,860 people in India have recovered after contracting coronavirus while the number of active cases is 226,947.

This puts India's current recovery rate at 59.5 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50 50 0 100 Andhra Pradesh 8071 6988 193 15252 Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195 Assam 2719 5851 12 8582 Bihar 2233 7946 70 10249 Chandigarh 73 367 6 446 Chhattisgarh 623 2303 14 2940 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 86 0 215 Delhi 27007 59992 2803 89802 Goa 713 670 4 1387 Gujarat 7335 24030 1867 33232 Haryana 4202 10499 240 14941 Himachal Pradesh 355 614 10 979 Jammu and Kashmir 2734 4856 105 7695 Jharkhand 575 1931 15 2521 Karnataka 8198 8063 253 16514 Kerala 2130 2439 24 4593 Ladakh 295 694 1 990 Madhya Pradesh 2625 10655 581 13861 Maharashtra 79091 93154 8053 180298 Manipur 681 579 0 1260 Meghalaya 9 42 1 52 Mizoram 37 123 0 160 Nagaland 291 168 0 459 Odisha 1938 5353 25 7316 Puducherry 430 272 12 714 Punjab 1652 3867 149 5668 Rajasthan 3317 14574 421 18312 Sikkim 48 53 0 101 Tamil Nadu 39859 52926 1264 94049 Telangana 9008 8082 267 17357 Tripura 302 1093 1 1396 Uttarakhand 589 2317 41 2947 Uttar Pradesh 6709 16629 718 24056 West Bengal 5959 12528 683 19170 Cases being reassigned to states 6832 6832 Total# 226947 359860 17834 604641

