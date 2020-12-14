India records 27,071 new COVID cases, 336 deaths in a day; tally at 98,84,100

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at a screening centre in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 98,84,000-mark on Monday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease reached 93,88,159, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 84 5 4673 8 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4966 112 863508 613 7057 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 252 17 16206 21 55 4 Assam 3481 46 210174 117 1002 2 5 Bihar 5375 126 235528 570 1321 4 6 Chandigarh 766 49 17571 114 301 1 7 Chhattisgarh 19070 430 234853 816 3097 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17 3337 2 9 Delhi 16785 588 580655 2539 10014 33 10 Goa 1066 45 47590 101 706 1 11 Gujarat 13298 183 210214 1347 4171 11 12 Haryana 9875 443 239800 1426 2717 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 7251 324 41313 740 811 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4702 129 109507 505 1799 6 15 Jharkhand 1571 39 108940 179 999 4 16 Karnataka 17428 845 872038 2036 11944 5 17 Kerala 59588 589 607119 5258 2623 29 18 Ladakh 649 114 8383 131 123 19 Madhya Pradesh 12837 110 207337 1278 3404 13 20 Maharashtra 75202 564 1757005 3083 48209 70 21 Manipur 3074 17 23759 102 322 22 Meghalaya 730 89 12008 31 128 3 23 Mizoram 186 6 3847 11 7 24 Nagaland 634 24 11007 9 68 25 Odisha 2881 2 319069 386 1807 5 26 Puducherry 337 9 36536 57 619 27 Punjab 7076 15 148047 616 5077 20 28 Rajasthan 16629 192 272118 1468 2542 14 29 Sikkim 356 8 4864 30 118 30 Tamil Nadu 10115 93 776878 1276 11895 12 31 Telengana 7380 250 269232 631 1496 3 32 Tripura 330 22 32342 32 376 33 Uttarakhand 6293 86 74781 400 1355 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 19729 362 537755 1770 8072 16 35 West Bengal 22573 461 490165 2994 9057 47 Total# 352586 3960 9388159 30695 143355 336

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 336 new fatalities include 33 from Delhi, 70 from Maharashtra 47 from West Bengal, 7 from Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 29 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,43,355 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,209 from Maharashtra followed by 11,944 from Karnataka, 11,895 from Tamil Nadu, 10,014 from Delhi, 9,057 from West Bengal, 8,072 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,057 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,077 from Punjab, 4,171 from Gujarat and 3,404 from Madhya Pradesh.

Latest India News