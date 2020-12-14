India records 27,071 new COVID cases, 336 deaths in a day; tally at 98,84,100

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 98,84,000-mark on Monday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease reached 93,88,159, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|84
|5
|4673
|8
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4966
|112
|863508
|613
|7057
|5
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|252
|17
|16206
|21
|55
|4
|Assam
|3481
|46
|210174
|117
|1002
|2
|5
|Bihar
|5375
|126
|235528
|570
|1321
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|766
|49
|17571
|114
|301
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19070
|430
|234853
|816
|3097
|13
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|17
|3337
|2
|9
|Delhi
|16785
|588
|580655
|2539
|10014
|33
|10
|Goa
|1066
|45
|47590
|101
|706
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|13298
|183
|210214
|1347
|4171
|11
|12
|Haryana
|9875
|443
|239800
|1426
|2717
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7251
|324
|41313
|740
|811
|8
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4702
|129
|109507
|505
|1799
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|1571
|39
|108940
|179
|999
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|17428
|845
|872038
|2036
|11944
|5
|17
|Kerala
|59588
|589
|607119
|5258
|2623
|29
|18
|Ladakh
|649
|114
|8383
|131
|123
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12837
|110
|207337
|1278
|3404
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|75202
|564
|1757005
|3083
|48209
|70
|21
|Manipur
|3074
|17
|23759
|102
|322
|22
|Meghalaya
|730
|89
|12008
|31
|128
|3
|23
|Mizoram
|186
|6
|3847
|11
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|634
|24
|11007
|9
|68
|25
|Odisha
|2881
|2
|319069
|386
|1807
|5
|26
|Puducherry
|337
|9
|36536
|57
|619
|27
|Punjab
|7076
|15
|148047
|616
|5077
|20
|28
|Rajasthan
|16629
|192
|272118
|1468
|2542
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|356
|8
|4864
|30
|118
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10115
|93
|776878
|1276
|11895
|12
|31
|Telengana
|7380
|250
|269232
|631
|1496
|3
|32
|Tripura
|330
|22
|32342
|32
|376
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6293
|86
|74781
|400
|1355
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|19729
|362
|537755
|1770
|8072
|16
|35
|West Bengal
|22573
|461
|490165
|2994
|9057
|47
|Total#
|352586
|3960
|9388159
|30695
|143355
|336
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.
The 336 new fatalities include 33 from Delhi, 70 from Maharashtra 47 from West Bengal, 7 from Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 29 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,43,355 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,209 from Maharashtra followed by 11,944 from Karnataka, 11,895 from Tamil Nadu, 10,014 from Delhi, 9,057 from West Bengal, 8,072 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,057 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,077 from Punjab, 4,171 from Gujarat and 3,404 from Madhya Pradesh.