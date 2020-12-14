Monday, December 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 27,071 new COVID cases, 336 deaths in a day; tally at 98,84,100

India records 27,071 new COVID cases, 336 deaths in a day; tally at 98,84,100

The 336 new fatalities include 33 from Delhi, 70 from Maharashtra 47 from West Bengal, 7 from Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 29 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2020 9:58 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at a screening centre in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 98,84,000-mark on Monday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease reached 93,88,159, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 84 4673 61  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4966 112  863508 613  7057
3 Arunachal Pradesh 252 17  16206 21  55  
4 Assam 3481 46  210174 117  1002
5 Bihar 5375 126  235528 570  1321
6 Chandigarh 766 49  17571 114  301
7 Chhattisgarh 19070 430  234853 816  3097 13 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17   3337   2  
9 Delhi 16785 588  580655 2539  10014 33 
10 Goa 1066 45  47590 101  706
11 Gujarat 13298 183  210214 1347  4171 11 
12 Haryana 9875 443  239800 1426  2717
13 Himachal Pradesh 7251 324  41313 740  811
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4702 129  109507 505  1799
15 Jharkhand 1571 39  108940 179  999
16 Karnataka 17428 845  872038 2036  11944
17 Kerala 59588 589  607119 5258  2623 29 
18 Ladakh 649 114  8383 131  123  
19 Madhya Pradesh 12837 110  207337 1278  3404 13 
20 Maharashtra 75202 564  1757005 3083  48209 70 
21 Manipur 3074 17  23759 102  322  
22 Meghalaya 730 89  12008 31  128
23 Mizoram 186 3847 11  7  
24 Nagaland 634 24  11007 68  
25 Odisha 2881 319069 386  1807
26 Puducherry 337 36536 57  619  
27 Punjab 7076 15  148047 616  5077 20 
28 Rajasthan 16629 192  272118 1468  2542 14 
29 Sikkim 356 4864 30  118  
30 Tamil Nadu 10115 93  776878 1276  11895 12 
31 Telengana 7380 250  269232 631  1496
32 Tripura 330 22  32342 32  376  
33 Uttarakhand 6293 86  74781 400  1355
34 Uttar Pradesh 19729 362  537755 1770  8072 16 
35 West Bengal 22573 461  490165 2994  9057 47 
Total# 352586 3960  9388159 30695  143355 336 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. 

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 336 new fatalities include 33 from Delhi, 70 from Maharashtra 47 from West Bengal, 7 from Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 29 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,43,355 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,209 from Maharashtra followed by 11,944 from Karnataka, 11,895 from Tamil Nadu, 10,014 from Delhi, 9,057 from West Bengal, 8,072 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,057 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,077 from Punjab, 4,171 from Gujarat and 3,404 from Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Delhi records 1,935 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,981

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News