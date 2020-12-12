Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,935 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,981

Delhi recorded as many as 1,935 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.05 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,981. Forty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent respectively.

However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,413 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,05,470 in the national capital, including 5,78,116 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 17,373, of which 10,382 are in home isolation.

