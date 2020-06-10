Image Source : PTI COVID-19 deaths in India cross 7,500-mark; case tally stands at 276,583

The number of coronavirus deaths in India has surged past 7,500 making India the 12th country in the world to cross the mark. In the last 24 hours, India has reported about 300 deaths. The number of cases in India has notched up to 276,583 with 9,985 fresh cases in the last day itself.

For the first time, the number of cured patients in India is more than the number of active patients. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 135,206 people in India have now recovered after contracting coronavirus while 133,632 are still fighting the disease.

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.3-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,316,770 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 4,13,623 people died worldwide due to the virus. Till now, 3,602,480 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 2,045,549 including 114,148 deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 2191 2802 77 5070 3 Arunachal Pradesh 56 1 0 57 4 Assam 1848 1085 4 2937 5 Bihar 2563 2864 32 5459 6 Chandigarh 32 286 5 323 7 Chhattisgarh 848 386 6 1240 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 20 2 0 22 9 Delhi 18543 11861 905 31309 10 Goa 292 67 0 359 11 Gujarat 5336 14365 1313 21014 12 Haryana 3030 2134 45 5209 13 Himachal Pradesh 191 249 5 445 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2792 1506 48 4346 15 Jharkhand 844 559 8 1411 16 Karnataka 3251 2604 66 5921 17 Kerala 1232 848 16 2096 18 Ladakh 55 52 1 108 19 Madhya Pradesh 2700 6729 420 9849 20 Maharashtra 44860 42638 3289 90787 21 Manipur 243 61 0 304 22 Meghalaya 29 13 1 43 23 Mizoram 87 1 0 88 24 Nagaland 117 10 0 127 25 Odisha 998 2133 9 3140 26 Puducherry 75 52 0 127 27 Punjab 497 2167 55 2719 28 Rajasthan 2662 8328 255 11245 29 Sikkim 13 0 0 13 30 Tamil Nadu 16282 18325 307 34914 31 Telengana 1963 1809 148 3920 32 Tripura 671 192 1 864 33 Uttarakhand 769 755 13 1537 34 Uttar Pradesh 4365 6669 301 11335 35 West Bengal 4950 3620 415 8985 Cases being reassigned to states 9227 9227 Total 133632 135206 7745 276583

