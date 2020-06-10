COVID-19 deaths in India cross 7,500-mark; case tally stands at 276,583

The number of coronavirus deaths in India has surged past 7,500 making India the 12th country in the world to cross the mark. In the last 24 hours, India has reported about 300 deaths. The number of cases in India has notched up to 276,583 with 9,985 fresh cases in the last day itself.
For the first time, the number of cured patients in India is more than the number of active patients. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 135,206 people in India have now recovered after contracting coronavirus while 133,632 are still fighting the disease.
Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.3-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,316,770 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 4,13,623 people died worldwide due to the virus. Till now, 3,602,480 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 2,045,549 including 114,148 deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2191
|2802
|77
|5070
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|56
|1
|0
|57
|4
|Assam
|1848
|1085
|4
|2937
|5
|Bihar
|2563
|2864
|32
|5459
|6
|Chandigarh
|32
|286
|5
|323
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|848
|386
|6
|1240
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|20
|2
|0
|22
|9
|Delhi
|18543
|11861
|905
|31309
|10
|Goa
|292
|67
|0
|359
|11
|Gujarat
|5336
|14365
|1313
|21014
|12
|Haryana
|3030
|2134
|45
|5209
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|191
|249
|5
|445
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2792
|1506
|48
|4346
|15
|Jharkhand
|844
|559
|8
|1411
|16
|Karnataka
|3251
|2604
|66
|5921
|17
|Kerala
|1232
|848
|16
|2096
|18
|Ladakh
|55
|52
|1
|108
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2700
|6729
|420
|9849
|20
|Maharashtra
|44860
|42638
|3289
|90787
|21
|Manipur
|243
|61
|0
|304
|22
|Meghalaya
|29
|13
|1
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|87
|1
|0
|88
|24
|Nagaland
|117
|10
|0
|127
|25
|Odisha
|998
|2133
|9
|3140
|26
|Puducherry
|75
|52
|0
|127
|27
|Punjab
|497
|2167
|55
|2719
|28
|Rajasthan
|2662
|8328
|255
|11245
|29
|Sikkim
|13
|0
|0
|13
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|16282
|18325
|307
|34914
|31
|Telengana
|1963
|1809
|148
|3920
|32
|Tripura
|671
|192
|1
|864
|33
|Uttarakhand
|769
|755
|13
|1537
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4365
|6669
|301
|11335
|35
|West Bengal
|4950
|3620
|415
|8985
|Cases being reassigned to states
|9227
|9227
|Total
|133632
|135206
|7745
|276583