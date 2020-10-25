Sunday, October 25, 2020
     
India records 50,129 coronavirus cases, 578 deaths in a day; active cases below 7 lakh

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 7,864,811 and the death toll to 1,18,534 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 578 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday showed.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2020 9:35 IST
India coronavirus
Image Source : PTI

India coronavirus

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78 lakh with 50,129 fresh cases in a day, while 70,78,123 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Sunday, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.



The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. Recoveries from the novel coronavirus zoomed past the 7-million mark in India on Saturday. There are 6,68,154 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

"In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them," says Ministry of Health.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,814,682, while the country's death toll soared to 117,956.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested up to October 24, with 11,40,905 samples tested on Saturday.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.

A LOOK AT THE STATEWISE TALLY

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 3945 58
Andhra Pradesh 31721 762419 6544
Arunachal Pradesh 2499 11613 33
Assam 22963 179846 900
Bihar 10630 198532 1034
Chandigarh 697 13009 214
Chhattisgarh 24620 146222 1738
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 3167 2
Delhi 26001 316214 6189
Goa 2824 38421 568
Gujarat 13963 147435 3673
Haryana 10082 143978 1705
Himachal Pradesh 2620 17135 285
Jammu and Kashmir 7842 81486 1424
Jharkhand 6055 92128 862
Karnataka 89502 693584 10821
Kerala 95760 280793 1281
Ladakh 788 4984 68
Madhya Pradesh 11761 150678 2855
Maharashtra 144426 1445103 43015
Manipur 4083 12562 132
Meghalaya 1631 7091 79
Mizoram 198 2189 0
Nagaland 1838 6570 28
Odisha 17255 259418 1214
Puducherry 3975 29427 584
Punjab 4327 121735 4095
Rajasthan 17775 162981 1814
Sikkim 242 3465 63
Tamil Nadu 32960 659432 10858
Telengana 19937 209034 1303
Tripura 2055 27740 340
Uttarakhand 4656 54161 979
Uttar Pradesh 28268 430962 6830
West Bengal 36471 298587 6368
Total# 680680 7016046 117956

 

