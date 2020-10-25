India records 50,129 coronavirus cases, 578 deaths in a day; active cases below 7 lakh

Image Source : PTI India coronavirus

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78 lakh with 50,129 fresh cases in a day, while 70,78,123 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Sunday, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 7,864,811 and the death toll to 1,18,534 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 578 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. Recoveries from the novel coronavirus zoomed past the 7-million mark in India on Saturday. There are 6,68,154 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

"In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them," says Ministry of Health.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested up to October 24, with 11,40,905 samples tested on Saturday.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.

A LOOK AT THE STATEWISE TALLY

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 3945 58 Andhra Pradesh 31721 762419 6544 Arunachal Pradesh 2499 11613 33 Assam 22963 179846 900 Bihar 10630 198532 1034 Chandigarh 697 13009 214 Chhattisgarh 24620 146222 1738 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 3167 2 Delhi 26001 316214 6189 Goa 2824 38421 568 Gujarat 13963 147435 3673 Haryana 10082 143978 1705 Himachal Pradesh 2620 17135 285 Jammu and Kashmir 7842 81486 1424 Jharkhand 6055 92128 862 Karnataka 89502 693584 10821 Kerala 95760 280793 1281 Ladakh 788 4984 68 Madhya Pradesh 11761 150678 2855 Maharashtra 144426 1445103 43015 Manipur 4083 12562 132 Meghalaya 1631 7091 79 Mizoram 198 2189 0 Nagaland 1838 6570 28 Odisha 17255 259418 1214 Puducherry 3975 29427 584 Punjab 4327 121735 4095 Rajasthan 17775 162981 1814 Sikkim 242 3465 63 Tamil Nadu 32960 659432 10858 Telengana 19937 209034 1303 Tripura 2055 27740 340 Uttarakhand 4656 54161 979 Uttar Pradesh 28268 430962 6830 West Bengal 36471 298587 6368 Total# 680680 7016046 117956

