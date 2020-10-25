India records 50,129 coronavirus cases, 578 deaths in a day; active cases below 7 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78 lakh with 50,129 fresh cases in a day, while 70,78,123 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Sunday, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 7,864,811 and the death toll to 1,18,534 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 578 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent. Recoveries from the novel coronavirus zoomed past the 7-million mark in India on Saturday. There are 6,68,154 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.
"In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them," says Ministry of Health.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested up to October 24, with 11,40,905 samples tested on Saturday.
The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.
A LOOK AT THE STATEWISE TALLY
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|204
|3945
|58
|Andhra Pradesh
|31721
|762419
|6544
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2499
|11613
|33
|Assam
|22963
|179846
|900
|Bihar
|10630
|198532
|1034
|Chandigarh
|697
|13009
|214
|Chhattisgarh
|24620
|146222
|1738
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|3167
|2
|Delhi
|26001
|316214
|6189
|Goa
|2824
|38421
|568
|Gujarat
|13963
|147435
|3673
|Haryana
|10082
|143978
|1705
|Himachal Pradesh
|2620
|17135
|285
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7842
|81486
|1424
|Jharkhand
|6055
|92128
|862
|Karnataka
|89502
|693584
|10821
|Kerala
|95760
|280793
|1281
|Ladakh
|788
|4984
|68
|Madhya Pradesh
|11761
|150678
|2855
|Maharashtra
|144426
|1445103
|43015
|Manipur
|4083
|12562
|132
|Meghalaya
|1631
|7091
|79
|Mizoram
|198
|2189
|0
|Nagaland
|1838
|6570
|28
|Odisha
|17255
|259418
|1214
|Puducherry
|3975
|29427
|584
|Punjab
|4327
|121735
|4095
|Rajasthan
|17775
|162981
|1814
|Sikkim
|242
|3465
|63
|Tamil Nadu
|32960
|659432
|10858
|Telengana
|19937
|209034
|1303
|Tripura
|2055
|27740
|340
|Uttarakhand
|4656
|54161
|979
|Uttar Pradesh
|28268
|430962
|6830
|West Bengal
|36471
|298587
|6368
|Total#
|680680
|7016046
|117956