I.N.D.I.A bloc's meeting ended without samosa: JDU MP's 'hillarious' take on Opposition unity | WATCH

A day after the fourth meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties, a JD(U) MP on Wednesday took a dig at Congress and also gave "hillarious" remarks on the Opposition unity. Notably, the I.N.D.I.A bloc had held its meeting on Tuesday (December 19) in New Delhi.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu claimed that there was no substantial discussion in the meeting. He further stated that parties had to discuss on seat sharing but that could also not be done. "In the meeting yesterday, big leaders of several parties had come for sharing in the alliance. But no discussion on the same could be done," he said.

"Yesterday's (December 19) meeting was restricted to tea biscuits...because Congress had recently said that they are short on funds and are seeking donations of Rs 138, Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800. The donations are yet to come in. So, yesterday's meeting finished on just tea and biscuits without samosa and without any discussion on any serious issue," the JD(U) MP added.

What did Kharge say after meeting?

After the conclusion of the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, said a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of MPs following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident. "We have taken several decisions, one is on the suspended MPs. We will fight against this; this is wrong...We have united to fight against this. We have decided to hold an all-India protest against the suspension of MPs on December 22," he added.

I.N.D.I.A bloc's 4th meeting

The fourth meeting of the Opposition bloc took place in the national capital and was attended by leaders from 28 parties. Congress leader KC Venugopal told reporters that the seat-sharing talks should start without delay and there is a proposal for "joint rallies" also. The meeting was held in view of escalating tensions between the government and the Opposition over the suspension of MPs during the winter session of Parliament.

The alliance, led by the Congress, took shape with the primary objective of mounting a combined challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's general elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

