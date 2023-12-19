I.N.D.I.A parties pass resolution on EVMs, suspension of MPs; resolve to fight 'authoritarianism'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc at the meeting in New Delhi.

I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Tuesday held its fourth meeting in New Delhi. During the meeting, the bloc also passed a resolution on two issues: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament. In a statement, I.N.D.I.A parties condemned in the strongest possible terms the suspension of 141 of its MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

It further stated that the MPs were raising a perfectly legitimate demand that the Home Minister make a statement in both Houses on the extraordinary security breach that took place on December 13th in the Lok Sabha and on the role of a BJP MP from Mysuru who facilitated the entry of the two intruders.

"The Modi Government in its characteristically arrogant manner refused these demands. But the PM and the HM chose to speak on the incidents to the media while Parliament is in session. I.N.D.I.A parties resolve to fight this authoritarianism with full might. Democracy is under assault. The Constitution is under attack," the statement read.

I.N.D.I.A parties to focus on seat sharing: Kharge

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that I.N.D.I.A parties will focus on seat-sharing talks at the state level and hold public meetings across the country, stressing that any decision on the prime ministerial candidate will be taken after the elections.

"All I.N.D.I.A parties unanimously decided how to take the alliance forward. At least 8-10 meetings will be done together across the country. If alliance members don't come on the same stage people will not come to know of the alliance. Everyone agreed to it," he said.

The Congress president further said seat-sharing talks will be held at the state level, and if any issues arise, INDIA bloc leadership will address them. "Whether Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, UP, Delhi or Punjab, the issues on seat sharing will be resolved," he said.

No decision on PM face: Kharge

Asked about the prime ministerial face of the alliance, he said, "We have to win first, and think what to do to win. What is the point in discussing PM before having MPs. We will try to get a majority together".

At the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition bloc.

(With inputs from PTI)

