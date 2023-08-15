PM Modi lauds women self-help groups, says his dream is to make 2 crore 'lakhpati didis'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi lauds women self-help groups

Independence Day 2023: After paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort and addressed the nation. Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi lauded women self-help groups and asserted that his dream is to make 2 crore 'lakhpati didis'.

PM Modi during his address to the nation spoke on women's empowerment and their security and stressed that It is everyone's responsibility to ensure there is no atrocity against "our daughters".

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that women's self-help groups have 10 crore members. "When you go to a village, you will find 'bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make 2 crore lakhpati didis in villages," he said.

The prime minister further said the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen women's self-help groups. "We will train them in operating and repairing drones. Many self-help groups will be provided with drones. These agricultural drones can be utilized effectively. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,000 women's self-help groups," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said it is now being seen that more than men, women are studying STEM. He further said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India's approach of women-led development. Modi also said, "It is everyone's responsibility to ensure there is no atrocity against our daughters."

(with inputs from PTI)

