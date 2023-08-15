Independence Day 2023: I am committed to make India corruption-free, vows PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaks on corruption menace

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort asserted his government ended corruption culture in the country. It is my commitment to make India corruption-free, the PM asserted.

"There will be no space for corruption if a government spends the treasure for the progress of the nation," he added.

The wealth of the corrupt people does not increase when the money is used for the welfare of the people, he asserted.

arlier, scams of millions were a usual affair but now there is no sign of corruption under my government, the PM said.

"I am giving report-card of 10 years. We brought unimagine changes in the nation in the last 10 years. Earlier, the Centre used to provide Rs 30 lakh crore to states but now it rose to Rs 100 lakh crore," he added.

