IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district; crew safe

IAF helicopter emergency landing: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to the details, the helicopter landed at a farm field in Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag, police said.

Commenting further, the police said all crew members on the helicopter were safe.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made an emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. Its crew members are safe," he said.

Earlier this month, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The helicopter was carrying out a routine sortie.

The pilot of the chopper decided to go for the precautionary landing after he noticed the blinking of a warning light, the officials said.

"After confirmation of safety aspects, the helicopter took off and landed safely at Air Force Station Prayagraj," said one of the officials.

The helicopter made the precautionary landing at around 10 am, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

