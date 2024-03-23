How will India react if China launches attack on us? Rajnath Singh tells Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that if any country attacks India then we will not spare them and if any country attacks India's 'Swabhimaan' (prestige) then we have the power to give it a befitting reply (Moonh-tod Jawab).

Rajnath Singh said this to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

Asked what if China launches attack, the Defence Minister replied, "Parmatma Unko Sadbuddhi Dey Ki Woh Aisi Harkat Na Karen. (Let Almighty give them good sense not to commit such mistakes). India has never attacked any country, but if any country attacks us, we do not spare them... If any country attacks India's 'Swabhimaan' (prestige), it has the power to give it a befitting reply (Moonh-tod Jawab)."

Asked whether there was any threat from China now, Rajnath Singh replied, "We will tackle if any threat arises, what's there in it. (Agar Koi Khatra Hua Toh Nibat Lenge, Yeh Kaun Si Baat Hai). But we cannot sit holding our head in hands thinking about the threat. Aayega Toh Nibat Lenge (if the threat arises, it will be tackled). India is no more a weak country. India has become a powerful country in the world."

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that China has occupied nearly 2,000 sq km territory in India, the Defence Minister replied, "It is really sad that he is questioning the valour of our jawans. He should desist from making such remarks... How much territory was occupied by China in 1962? I do not want to remind him. But today, we can say that we will not like to lose even an inch of our territory. I cannot disclose much about the details because India and China are engaged in talks, and the talks are going on the right path (Theek Tarike Se Baat Chal rahi Hai). Talks are going on in a cordial atmosphere. (Sowhardpoorna Vatavaran Me Baat Chal Rahi Hai)... Please do not compel me to disclose more." There have been 28 rounds of India-China commander level talks in Ladakh till now.

About the May 2020 India-China skirmishes in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Rajnath Singh said, "our brave jawans did not fire a single shot, they were engaged in physical combat. Twenty of our jawans were martyred, and how many Chinese soldiers were killed? I am not saying, but foreign agency reports say 35 to 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes".

The Defence Minister said, "it is true that China is carrying out infrastructure development near Line of Control at a fast pace since a long time... We have also started developing infrastructure at a fast speed on our side."

On Rahul Gandhi's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "fears" China, Rajnath Singh replied, "I am surprised when somebody says Modiji Darte Hain. It is not in his nature to be afraid. There is nothing to be afraid of... The problem is these people do not understand. Why are they raising questions about India's strength and valour?"

Rajnath Singh said, indigenous arms production has increased significantly. "In 2014, we exported Rs 900 crore worth defence products, but now we export nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth arms equipments. We plan to raise it to Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29."

