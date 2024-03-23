Aap Ki Adalat: Why was Kejriwal arrested? Rajnath Singh tells Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor scam case said that the Delhi Chief Minister ignored the Enforcement Directorate's summons nine times, didn't get relief from the court and it was after this that the ED arrested him.

Rajnath Singh was responding to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat show which will be telecast on Saturday (March 23) at 10 PM.

When Rajat Sharma asked Rajnath Singh about Opposition's allegation that the government is misusing ED, CBI and sending their leaders to jail, he said that the probing agencies are doing their work . This case (Kejriwal's arrest) went to the court and then the agencies took the action, so blaming BJP or the government is not right.

When Rajat Sharma asked Rajnath Singh that I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders are saying that PM Modi is scared and all the opposition leaders will be sent to jail before elections, the Defence Minister didn't say much but mentioned let's see what happens.

On Rahul Gandhi's charge that the government has freezed its accounts and they don't even have money to book train tickets or pay Rs 2 to anyone, Rajnath Singh said that why don't they approach the courts. There is Lower Court, High court, Supreme Court, what can he do, what can the government do?

Rajnath Singh on NDA's 400-plus seats target for Lok Sabha elections

When Rajnath Singh was asked to respond on BJP's target to win 400-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, "Looking at the sentiment in the public, the NDA is confident that it will win more than 400 seats."

"And according to our assessment, the BJP alone will win more than 370 seats and we feel that people will not break this belief," the Defence Minister said.

On Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's charge that the BJP is scared of election results and that's why it keeps giving '400-paar' slogan, Rajnath Singh said that he wants to humbly convey this to Kharge ji that it's their resolve and looking at the peoples' support and love, NDA will win more than 400 seats.

Rajnath Singh spoke on various other issues in the show including on Congress' allegation that its accounts have been freezed, Is Modi a dictator? Will Modi abolish the Constitution? Can EVMs be tampered with? Will Modi's guarantee last? Will they get votes in the name of Ram Mandir? Will Congress benefit from Rahul's Nyay Yatra? Defence Minister Rajnath Singh answered all these questions in detail. You can watch this special show of 'Aap Ki Adalat' with Rajat Sharma on Saturday (March 23) at 10 pm.