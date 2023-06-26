'Flash floods, landslides & hundreds of stranded commuters': Trouble continues in Himachal's Mandi- WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy traffic on national highways due to landslides

Himachal rains: The administration of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has been facing trouble since flash floods occurred in the region. Flash floods happened in Khotinallah near Aut on the Pandoh–Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour. Subsequently, hundreds of commuters were stranded near Aut in Mandi district. The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on Monday.

Officials of the Mandi administration said restoration work is underway and explosives are being used to blast heavy boulders blocking roads on the stretch.

National Highway-21, which connects Chandigarh with Manali, is expected to reopen for traffic in seven-eight hours, they said.

The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened, they added.

“We have been struck since last evening as the road is closed leading to a traffic jam and a large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the roads at Aut and six mile," said Prashant, one of the stranded commuters who was returning to Mandi town from Chandigarh.

Moderate to heavy rains have also lashed several parts of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

Dharamshala in Kangra was the wettest with 106.6 mm of rain followed by Kataula 74.5 mm, Gohar 67 mm, Mandi 56.4 mm, Poanta Sahib 43 mm and Palampur 32.2 mm.

The local MeT office has issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on June 27 and 28 and thunderstorms coupled with lightning from June 27-29.

Two killed as heavy rain lashes Himachal

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and Hamirpur districts and heavy rain in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu on Sunday killed two people, damaged crops, homes and vehicles, and washed away livestock.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre on Sunday, one person drowned in Hamirpur and Shimla district each. The rain also damaged 11 houses and vehicles each as well as four cowsheds.

The state suffered estimated losses of Rs 78 lakh in the past 24 hours, it said.

Three houses were damaged in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur, two in Solan and one in Mandi. Eight vehicles were damaged in Kullu, two in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Sirmaur.

Uprooted trees blocked traffic on 126 roads, including two national highways. Power supply was also disrupted as 141 transformers suffered damage, emergency centre officials said.

Following the cloudburst, water gushed into four homes and also damaged the panchayat building in the Kheri area of Sujanpur subdivision of Hamirpur district.

According to the latest information, six people are trapped by the waters of the Beas near the Khanuali village and machinery worth lakhs of the Dhaulasidh Power Project have been washed away due to heavy flow of water in the river. This area is located on the river's left bank.

(With PTI inputs)

