Mumbai: 6 dead in rain-related incidents in 2-day amid Heavy downpour forecast

At least 6 people died in two days in Mumbai as the heavy rains lashed various parts of the city amid an alert issued by the Met office.

6 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Mumabi, said officials.

2 people died after going to Govandi main hall, 2 lost their lives after a balcony collapsed in Vile Parle, while 2 persons buried to death under debris of Ghatkopar building.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, an IMD official said on Sunday.

After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads.

In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.

The Colaba observatory here, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8. 30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.

1 mm of rainfall in the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

