US launches another retaliatory strike in Syria killing Al-Qaeda affiliate leader linked to ISIS ambush It was the latest strike as part of a broader US operation ordered by President Donald Trump following the ambush of the Americans to target "ISIS thugs" trying to regroup after the ouster of autocratic leader Bashar Assad a year ago.

Washington:

The US launched another round of retaliatory strikes in Syria, killing an Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader, who officials say had a direct link to the Islamic State (ISIS) member responsible for last month's ambush that killed two US soldiers and one American civilian interpreter in the country.

Al-Qaeda affiliate leader killed

US Central Command said that the strike in northwest Syria on Friday killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, who they claim was "an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected" to the December 13 attack that killed Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sergeant William Nathaniel Howard, and civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a strike in northwest Syria on January 16, that resulted in the death of a leader affiliated with Al-Qaeda who had direct ties to an ISIS terrorist responsible for an ambush which killed two US service members and an American interpreter on December 13, 2025. Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected with the ISIS gunman who killed and injured American and Syrian personnel last month in Palmyra, Syria," the US Central Command said in a statement.

No safe place for those plot, or inspire attacks Americans

"The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, said in a statement. "There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you."

It was the latest strike as part of a broader US operation ordered by President Donald Trump following the ambush of the Americans to target "ISIS thugs" trying to regroup after the ouster of autocratic leader Bashar Assad a year ago.

CENTCOM said that the operation, titled "Hawkeye Strike," has resulted in US and partners like Jordan and Syria targeting more than 100 Islamic State infrastructure and weapons site targets, with over 200 precision munitions. "Additionally, US and partner forces have captured more than 300 ISIS operatives and killed over 20 across Syria during the past year, removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security," it added.

