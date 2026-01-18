Republic Day 2026: Rashtrapati Bhavan closes doors, roads seal off for grand parade preparations Republic Day 2026: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nishant Gupta advised commuters heading from North Delhi to South Delhi on January 26 to use alternate routes like Mother Teresa Crescent Marg or Mathura Road, as roads around Kartavya Path will close from 4 am onward for Republic Day.

New Delhi:

India gears up for its 77th Republic Day on January 26 (Monday), with heightened security measures transforming the heart of New Delhi. From temporary closures at iconic landmarks to alternate traffic routes and a spectacular lineup of tableaux, authorities have issued key advisories to ensure smooth celebrations. This comprehensive overview captures the official announcements, logistical tweaks, and cultural highlights marking the festivities.

Rashtrapati Bhavan shuts circuit-1 to visitors

The President's Secretariat announced on Saturday (January 17) that public access to Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Circuit-1 will remain closed from January 21 to 29. This popular tour route, which guides visitors through the majestic main building of the President's residence, takes a backseat to Republic Day preparations.

The closure accommodates the grand Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path and the ceremonial Beating Retreat on January 29 (Thursday) at Vijay Chowk, just west of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Visitors planning a trip during this period should reschedule, as no general public entry will be allowed.

Traffic restrictions grip 'Kartavya Path'

Delhi Police have ramped up road closures around Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard central to Republic Day events. Starting from 4 am on January 26, these key arteries will be off-limits to ensure safety and seamless parade proceedings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nishant Gupta outlined alternate routes for commuters. Those travelling from North Delhi to South Delhi can detour via Mother Teresa Crescent Marg or Mathura Road. Police personnel will stand ready at major junctions and roundabouts to assist and manage diversions.

Gupta urged the public to check traffic advisories before heading out, "We request everyone to check the advisory before leaving home that day. Police deployment will be in place at all important junctions and roundabouts to guide people."

Spectacular tableaux lineup celebrates heritage and progress

At the core of the Republic Day Parade, at least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path, vividly showcasing India's cultural mosaic and developmental strides. This year's displays revolve around two powerful themes: "Svatantrata Ka Mantr - Vande Maataram" (The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram) and "Samrddhi Ka Mantr - Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (The Mantra of Prosperity - Self-Reliant India).

The themes honor the 150th anniversary of the national song "Vande Mataram." Of the tableaux, 17 hail from States and Union Territories, while 13 come from Ministries, Departments, and Services.

States are infusing their unique flavours-

Assam spotlights Ashirakandi, its renowned craft village.

Gujarat and Chhattisgarh interpret the "Vande Mataram" freedom theme.

Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav as a beacon of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

West Bengal honours Bengal's pivotal role in India's independence struggle.

These rolling spectacles promise a feast for the eyes, blending tradition with modern achievements amid the parade's military pomp. As Delhi braces for this national spectacle, these measures balance grandeur with public convenience- plan your Republic Day outings accordingly.