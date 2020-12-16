HSRP, colour-coded fuel stickers: Challans issued at these 16 Delhi locations, application process explained

Image Source : INDIA TV HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers: Locations where challans issued in Delhi

The Delhi transport department on Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker violation. They were issued a fine of ₹5,500, said KK Dahiya, special commissioner(operations) of transport department. The "limited" enforcement drive had begun in nine districts of the national capital on Tuesday (December 15) with a team deployed in each district. The objective of the 'limited enforcement drive' is to sensitise vehicle owners to follow provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | Over 200 car owners fined for HSRP, colour-coded sticker violation in Delhi

According to the amended Motor Vehicles Act, a vehicle without HSRP can be fined Rs 10,000, which has been compounded to Rs 5,500. A similar amount is chargeable if a car doesn’t have the fuel sticker. However, vehicle owners having receipt of booking of HSRP and colour-coded stickers for affixation will not be fined.

Locations where challans are issued:

Wazirpur

Saket

Shastri park

Paschim Vihar

Rajghat

Talkotora Stadium

Akshardham Temple

Delhi Cantt

Peeragarhi

Pusa Road

Shahdara Exchange

Preet Vihar

Ashok Vihar

Ridge Road

Malai Mandir (RK Puram)

Dwarka

How to apply for HSRP?

For a High-security number plate, visit bookmyhsrp.com/index.aspx for registration.

Choose between the option of private and public transport.

Mark the fuel type- petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, CNG cum petro, and proceed with marking the vehicle category.

In the vehicle category, you will have to choose options like a car, scooter, motorcycle, auto, etc.

Fill the brand details of the vehicle.

Choose options for states, after which you will see dealer details.

The vehicle information to be filled during the process includes the registration number, registration date, engine number, chassis number.

Now a new window will open, where you will have to fill in your personal details that include his/her personal details like mobile number, address.

Now you will have to feed in the details of the booking of the vehicle like the day, time, etc.

Once you finish all the details, you will proceed to payment. On completing the process an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and the process will be generated.

Some dealers are also making the service available offline where customers will be charged Rs 600-1100 for the four-wheeler, Rs 300-400 for the two-wheelers.

What is HSRP?

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

What are colour-coded stickers?

The colour-coded or fuel stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles, which run on petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers. These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

Latest India News