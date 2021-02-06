Saturday, February 06, 2021
     
  4. Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa, arrested in J-K

Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa, arrested in J-K

In a major operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa, an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Srinagar Updated on: February 06, 2021 18:11 IST
Image Source : PTI

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI

In a major operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa, an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. 

Mustafa was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by Jammu and Anantnag police. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession, Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil told reporters. 

Image Source : ANI

