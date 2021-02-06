Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa, arrested in J-K

In a major operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa, an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Mustafa was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by Jammu and Anantnag police. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession, Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil told reporters.
READ MORE: 4G mobile internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 18 months
READ MORE: Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Rajouri