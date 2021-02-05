Image Source : FILE/PTI 4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K, official says

The high-speed 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, principal secretary, power and information, said today.

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

The 4G mobile internet service was snapped across Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 following revocation of special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories.

While the service was restored in two districts, Udhampur in Jammu and Ganderbal in Kashmir, after over a year, it remained suspended in the rest of the 18 districts.

