Hassan Lok Sabha election 2024: JDS' Prajwal Revanna to take on Congress' Shreyas Patel Gowda

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Hassan constituency in Karnataka will vote in the second phase on April 26. Overall, polling in all 28 seats in the state will take place in the second and third phases.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 14:46 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha election in Karnataka's Hassan will take place in the second phase on April 26.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Karnataka's Hassan constituency will take place between Prajwal Revanna of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and Shreyas Patel Gowda of the Congress. The polling on Hassan seat will take place in the second phase on April 26. 

Overall, in the second phase, voting will be held in 89 constituencies across 13 states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have entered into an alliance in Karnataka for the upcoming elections.

The Hassan seat has remained a JD(S) stronghold since 2004.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2019

JD(S) Prajwal Revanna defeated BJP's A Manju by a margin of 1,41,224 votes.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2014

JD(S) HD Devegowda defeated Congress' A Manju by a margin of 1,00,463 votes. In 2014, BJP was a distant third as its candidate CH Vijayashankar secured a total of 1,65,688 votes.

