Hassan Lok Sabha election 2024: JDS' Prajwal Revanna to take on Congress' Shreyas Patel Gowda

Lok Sabha election in Karnataka's Hassan will take place in the second phase on April 26.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Karnataka's Hassan constituency will take place between Prajwal Revanna of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and Shreyas Patel Gowda of the Congress. The polling on Hassan seat will take place in the second phase on April 26.

Overall, in the second phase, voting will be held in 89 constituencies across 13 states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have entered into an alliance in Karnataka for the upcoming elections.

The Hassan seat has remained a JD(S) stronghold since 2004.

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2019

JD(S) Prajwal Revanna defeated BJP's A Manju by a margin of 1,41,224 votes.