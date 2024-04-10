Hassan Lok Sabha election 2024: JDS' Prajwal Revanna to take on Congress' Shreyas Patel Gowda

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Karnataka's Hassan constituency will take place between Prajwal Revanna of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and Shreyas Patel Gowda of the Congress. The polling on Hassan seat will take place in the second phase on April 26.
Overall, in the second phase, voting will be held in 89 constituencies across 13 states.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have entered into an alliance in Karnataka for the upcoming elections.
The Hassan seat has remained a JD(S) stronghold since 2004.
Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2019
JD(S) Prajwal Revanna defeated BJP's A Manju by a margin of 1,41,224 votes.
Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2014
JD(S) HD Devegowda defeated Congress' A Manju by a margin of 1,00,463 votes. In 2014, BJP was a distant third as its candidate CH Vijayashankar secured a total of 1,65,688 votes.