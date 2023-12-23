Haryana: Taxi-driver shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Manesar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Taxi-driver shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Manesar

A taxi-driver was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a moving car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Manesar on Saturday.

The police have launched an investigation.

Earlier, a youth was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. The incident occurred in the Bhamora area on Sunday when the victim identified as Suryansh was travelling on a bike with his brother.

"On December 17, in the Bhamora Police Station area, a youth, namely Suryansh, was travelling on a bike with his brother when a man, namely Rudra, also known as Neeraj, shot him. Suryansh was declared dead. Procedures for the post-mortem are underway," SP Mishra said.

