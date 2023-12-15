Bihar: Undertrial prisoner shot dead in Patna's Danapur court, two arrested | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Patna Police arrested accused

Patna: An undertrial prisoner brought by the police to appear before Danapur court in the Patna district of Bihar was shot dead by assailants on Friday. The Bihar Police has arrested the two assailants who shot at the undertrial prisoner.

Patna City SP Rajesh Kumar Abhishek Kumar aka Chote Sarkar was brought to court where he was shot by two people. Kumar said, "Abhishek Kumar aka Chote Sarkar was attacked by two people who shot at him in Danapur court. Further investigation is underway. Abhishek Kumar passed away in the attack. Two accused taken into custody."

As per the reports, multiple cases were filed against Abhishek Kumar. However, the motive behind the murder has not been clarified. The accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.