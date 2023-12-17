Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
West Bengal: Two Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead by BSF in Nadia

The BSF informed the local police after the incident and handed over the bodies to them. The smugglers are yet to be identified.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Kolkata Published on: December 17, 2023 18:11 IST
Image Source : PTI Border Security Force personnel stand guard along India-Bangladesh border

Two Bangladeshi smugglers were shot dead by the Border Security Force in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said on Sunday (December 17). The incident took place at the international border in Govindpur in the Krishnaganj police station area around midnight. A group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to sneak into India, at first, by cutting the newly-built barbed fence but when the BSF’s patrol unit fired some rounds in the air, they fled, BSF's DIG (Eastern Command) SS Guleria said.

"After some time, when a BSF search party was patrolling the area, this group attacked them with weapons. In self-defence, the BSF personnel had to open fire in which two Bangladeshi smugglers were killed," he said.

The BSF informed the local police about the incident and handed over the bodies to them.

The bodies were sent to the Shaktinagar District Hospital for post-mortem, a police official said.

The two killed are yet to be unidentified, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

