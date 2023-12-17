West Bengal: Two Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead by BSF in Nadia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Border Security Force personnel stand guard along India-Bangladesh border

Two Bangladeshi smugglers were shot dead by the Border Security Force in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said on Sunday (December 17). The incident took place at the international border in Govindpur in the Krishnaganj police station area around midnight. A group of Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to sneak into India, at first, by cutting the newly-built barbed fence but when the BSF’s patrol unit fired some rounds in the air, they fled, BSF's DIG (Eastern Command) SS Guleria said.

"After some time, when a BSF search party was patrolling the area, this group attacked them with weapons. In self-defence, the BSF personnel had to open fire in which two Bangladeshi smugglers were killed," he said.

The BSF informed the local police about the incident and handed over the bodies to them.

The bodies were sent to the Shaktinagar District Hospital for post-mortem, a police official said.

The two killed are yet to be unidentified, he said.

