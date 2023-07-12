Haryana rains: Man electrocuted while crossing waterlogged street in Ambala; Anil Vij's residence flooded

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Anil Vij's residence in Ambala faced flood fury

Haryana rains: The situation due to heavy rains in parts of Haryana remained grimed on Wednesday. Ambala has been one of worst affected cities in the state where rainwater entered several houses disrupting normal life. One person was electrocuted while wading through a waterlogged street in a residential colony, while three bodies were found floating in water in Ambala. Ambala district was pounded by heavy rains between Saturday and Monday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in the state today.

Water entered Minister's residence

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's residence in Ambala was flooded following incessant rainfall in the state.

A man was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire while crossing a waterlogged street in Shalimar Colony in Ambala Cantonment, the police said.

In another incident, three bodies were found floating in water in Ambala city. Two of the deceased have been identified and were aged around 70 and 20.

According to government data, at least 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit Ambala on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the district, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

