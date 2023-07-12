Delhi rains: As Yamuna's water level breaks 44-year-old record, CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river are relocating to a safer place as water level reaches all-time high.

Delhi rains: As heavy rains and floods ravaged the national capital, the water level of river Yamuna reached its highest ever level at 207.55 metres on Wednesday, breaking a 44-year-old record. In wake of this situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday at the Delhi Secretariat.

According to officials, the water level of Yamuna breached the danger-level mark on Sunday and reached 207.55 metres on Wednesday, ANI reported. The previous highest level of the river was 207.49 metres in 1978.

In 2013, the water level of the river came close to the 1978 mark at 207.33 metres. Meanwhile, rescue and rehabilitation teams are currently engaged in relocation of those living in low-lying areas to safer locations as the water level of Yamuna continues to rise.

Another reason for the rise in water level in Yamuna is rising steadily as Haryana released additional water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital. According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm on Monday (July 10). The barrage's normal flow rate is 352 cusecs, however, heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. Notably, One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second. As per reports, the water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

The northern region of the country is reeling under heavy monsoon rains these days. The fierce deluge has been witnessed in five states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the last few days.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm of rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

ALSO READ | New Delhi: Road caves in near India Gate after incessant rainfall, traffic disrupted

Latest India News