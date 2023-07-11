New Delhi: Road caves in near India Gate after incessant rainfall in national capital, traffic disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE (TWITTER) Road caves in near India Gate

New Delhi: Following torrential road in parts of the national capital, a portion of the road caved-in, near Sher Shah Road on Tuesday morning. The incident led to traffic congestion at India Gate C-Hexagon, the traffic police said. The national capital has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last three consecutive days causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts.

The Delhi Traffic Police shared a post on its Twitter handle and informed the commuters about the road cave-in and advised them to plan their journey accordingly.

"Traffic is affected on C-Hexagon India gate due to a road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police said in its tweet.

Police on Tuesday said that the part of the road has been barricaded to prevent any mishap.

Yamuna River exceeded the evacuation mark

Following the torrential rain in the national capital, the Yamuna River exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres. The rise in the river prompted the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

According to the officials, the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal informed that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.

28 metres by 6 am on Tuesday. This was prompted after Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.