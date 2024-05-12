Haryana: Khattar dares opposition to parade its MLAs, says BJP govt not averse to floor test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Haryana chief minister ML Khattar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Haryana hit back at opposition parties daring them to parade their MLAs if they have the numbers on Sunday. The statement comes amid opposition parties's claim that the BJP government has lost majority.

Former chief minister ML Khattar asserted that the BJP government was not averse to a floor test. Khattar also hinted that six of the ten Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs are in touch with his party.

After the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs to the BJP government in Haryana, the Congress has demanded its dismissal and fresh assembly elections under the President's rule.

The JJP, which parted ways with the BJP in March, has said it is ready to help the Congress bring down the government.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said his government had in March secured a vote of confidence. Asking the opposition to parade its MLAs, Saini said, "In future, when the time comes, we will again secure a vote of confidence".

Khattar, who was replying to questions from reporters in Karnal on the political situation in the state, said the Congress, which has 30 MLAs, should parade them before the governor.

He claimed the Congress is not sure whether they have all their MLAs onboard.

"And you have seen what is happening in JJP," Khattar quipped, in an apparent reference to many JJP MLAs in recent weeks indicating their support to the BJP.

"It would have been better had they (opposition) not raised the issue.

Now, when they have raised it we are saying let them parade their MLAs (to prove whether they have the numbers on their side)," said Khattar.

"Aur agar aapke (opposition) pass sankhya zyada hai toh Vidhan Sabha ke floor par test bhi hoga, sab hoga (and if they have the numbers, then a floor test will also be held," Khattar said.

He said that Congress is scared that its 30 MLAs are not going to come for a floor test.

Asked how many JJP MLAs have met him in recent days, Khattar quipped, "You know I have talked to many. Six MLAs are with us."

At the same time, he said, the Saini government secured the vote of confidence on March 13. Whether another trust vote is needed for six months or not, the matter is in the domain of the Governor and Assembly Speaker, he said.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said the Saini government "is stable and will complete its full term".

The government is ready for a floor test if it is held today or tomorrow, he told reporters.

JJP supports Congress

Meanwhile, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala extended his support to the Congress to bring down the minority government.

Asked about BJP's claim that many of the JJP MLAs are not with their party, Ajay Chautala said, "The MLAs cannot go outside the party whip.

If they violate the whip then they will lose their (Assembly) membership".

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support, it is the constitutional responsibility of the Governor that the minority government should be dismissed.

While Khattar was speaking to reporters in village Ghogripur in Karnal, Chief Minister Saini was speaking to reporters while campaigning door-to-door in Karnal.

Saini, who replaced Khattar as chief minister in March, is contesting the Karnal assembly bypolls after Khattar resigned from the seat. Khattar is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Karnal seat.

Three Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced they would back the Congress.

