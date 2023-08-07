Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana: Section 144 revoked in Gurugram, administration cautions public amid communal tension

The Gurugram administration on Monday revoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that prevents the gathering of four or more people in a public space.

Section 144 was imposed in Haryana's Gurugram on July 31 amid communal violence in view of clashes that broke out in the nearby Nuh district.

Earlier in the day, the curfew That is currently in place in violence-hit Nuh was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only). However, police vigil continued in the district. The barricading and intense checking continued by the Haryana police.

Authorities said the banks and ATMs will be opened on a trial basis in Nuh on Monday, a week after clashes broke out in the district over stone pelting on Vishva Hindu Parishad's religious procession.

Financial institutions in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, Pingawan and municipal corporation areas will open for a short window on Monday, the official said.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata on Sunday, it has been decided to open banks and ATMs on August 7 on a trial basis. Financial transactions in banks will take place from 11 am to 2 pm while ATMs will be open till 3 pm.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

