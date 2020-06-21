Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, Gurgaon and Faridabad among worst-hit districts

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday rose to 160 with 11 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases in the state climbed to 10,635 as 412 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said.

Gurgaon and Faridabad, among Haryana's worst-hit districts, accounted for nine fresh fatalities, it said.

The state health department bulletin said 11 more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday. With this, the total number of fatalities in the state has risen to 160.

While Gurgaon reported five deaths, Faridabad reported four. Palwal and Panipat districts reported one death each, it said.

The death toll in Gurgaon and Faridabad, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), has now climbed to 64 and 56, respectively, according to the bulletin.

Of the total fatalities in Haryana, 109 are males and 51 females.

With 412 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 10,635 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Faridabad reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 137, followed by 120 in Gurgaon, 40 in Sonipat, 24 in Bhiwani, 20 in Mahendragarh, 17 in Hisar and 16 in Panipat, it said.

Gurgaon alone accounts for 4,427 cases in Haryana, while Faridabad has 2,237.

Currently, there are 4,918 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. As many as 5,557 patients have been discharged.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage