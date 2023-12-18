Monday, December 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Haryana CM Khattar places hand on Geeta in Assembly, assures action against ‘corruption in govt exams’ | WATCH

Haryana CM Khattar places hand on Geeta in Assembly, assures action against ‘corruption in govt exams’ | WATCH

The incident took place during a debate in the ongoing Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly, where Khattar placed his hand on the Holy Geeta and swore to take action against those involved in the alleged corruption.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Chandigarh
Published on: December 18, 2023 19:51 IST
Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana, Geeta, Corruption
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

In a rather strange development in the Haryana Assembly on Monday (December 18), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar swore by putting his hand on the Holy Geeta to assert that if any officer is found involved in corruption cases in the state’s government job, he would not be spared. The incident took place during a debate between him and Congress MLA Raghuveer Kadyan in the ongoing Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly over the alleged cases of corruption in government jobs in the Haryana Public Service Commission.

The Chief Minister took out a copy of Geeta, kept in his pocket, and placed his hand on the book and said, “If any officer was found involved in corruption cases in government jobs, he would not be spared”.

WATCH VIDEO

Notably, a small copy of Geeta is always present in the pocket of Chief Minister Khattar.

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News