Haryana CM Khattar places hand on Geeta in Assembly, assures action against ‘corruption in govt exams’ | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

In a rather strange development in the Haryana Assembly on Monday (December 18), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar swore by putting his hand on the Holy Geeta to assert that if any officer is found involved in corruption cases in the state’s government job, he would not be spared. The incident took place during a debate between him and Congress MLA Raghuveer Kadyan in the ongoing Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly over the alleged cases of corruption in government jobs in the Haryana Public Service Commission.

The Chief Minister took out a copy of Geeta, kept in his pocket, and placed his hand on the book and said, “If any officer was found involved in corruption cases in government jobs, he would not be spared”.

WATCH VIDEO

Notably, a small copy of Geeta is always present in the pocket of Chief Minister Khattar.

Latest India News