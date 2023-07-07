Haryana CM announces monthly pension of Rs 2,750 for unmarried people | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced a montly pension of Rs 2,750 for unmarried people between 45 and 60 years in the state if their annual income is less than Rs 1.8 lakh. The pension will also be applicable for widows and widowers of the same age group with an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh.

While speaking at a press conference, Khattar said, "I declare that from now on Rs 2,750 monthly pension will be given to unmarried men and women in the age group of 45 to 60 years of Haryana. Individuals with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakhs will derive the benefit of this pension."

The pension will be provided under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme which identifies close to 65,000 unmarried men and women in the age group of 45-60 years age group hailing from Below Poverty Line (BPL).

"Apart from this, widowers to the age of 40-60 years, and whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh, will also be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,750 per month," the Haryana CM said.

Earlier, on June 26, CM Khattar announced the introduction of a monthly mobile allowance for Haryana Police personnel up to the rank of inspector.

"Haryana CM Khattar announced Rs 200 for Constables and Head Constables, Rs 250 for Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Rs 300 for Sub-Inspectors and Rs 400 for Inspectors," an official statement said.

