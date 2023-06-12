'Centre is talking to wrestlers to find resolution': CM Khattar as Khap leaders call for 'Haryana bandh'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

In a major development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday asserted that the Centre is talking to the wrestlers who called for a state-wide strike on June 14 amid sexual allegations charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

While speaking to reporters, CM said, "The Bandh call has been given, but first, there should be talks."

Earlier today while addressing the Mahapanchayat, Bajrang Punia said the wrestlers have postponed their agitation till June 15 and their next course of action would be announced if strong action is not taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by that time.

The Union government had assured the wrestlers that a charge sheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

Punia said they were getting full support from various khaps and other organisations in their struggle.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur aussured protesting wrestlers that the probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be concluded by June 15 and a fresh election of the chief of Wrestler Federation of India will take place by June 30.

